Woman's body found after her sister concerned over well-being, HPD says

Our homicide detectives are en route to a residence in the 700 block of Granville, near N. Shepherd on reports an elderly woman was found deceased in the home about 1 pm today. There is evidence of trauma to the woman's body. No other info is known at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/g9E8Zm3Qcn — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say an elderly woman was found dead in a home in north Houston.The woman, who appeared to be in her 70s, was found Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Granville near N. Shepherd Drive.Houston police said they received a call from the woman's sister who was concerned because she hadn't heard from her in days.The sister met police at the scene and had an extra key to unlock the door. Once inside the home, the woman was found dead.The woman's cause of death is still unclear and authorities are waiting on autopsy results, but officers say she had signs of trauma on her body.