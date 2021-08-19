death investigation

Woman's body found after her sister concerned over well-being, HPD says

By
Trauma found on woman's body prompts homicide investigation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say an elderly woman was found dead in a home in north Houston.

The woman, who appeared to be in her 70s, was found Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Granville near N. Shepherd Drive.

Houston police said they received a call from the woman's sister who was concerned because she hadn't heard from her in days.

The sister met police at the scene and had an extra key to unlock the door. Once inside the home, the woman was found dead.



The woman's cause of death is still unclear and authorities are waiting on autopsy results, but officers say she had signs of trauma on her body.
