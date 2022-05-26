HPD investigating homicide scene in northwest Houston; 2nd in the city today, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a second homicide scene on the city's northwest side Thursday afternoon.Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Murrayhill Drive.Details surrounding what happened were not immediately available, but police confirmed this is a homicide investigation. Video from SkyEye showed police activity in the area and a house blocked off by crime scene tape.This is the second homicide scene in the city within an hour. Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Fondren, where one person died and a second person was wounded.