Police investigating deadly shooting at gas station in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in southeast Houston.

According to police, Monday's shooting happened in the 8900 block of Broadway Street. At 4:35 p.m. police said they received a call from someone who stated a person had been shot at a nearby gas station.

When EMS arrived at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time. It's unclear if anyone else was injured or if anyone was detained at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
