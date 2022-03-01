'March on Crime:' Houston finds itself corned over growing numbers ahead of announcing initiative

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police Chief Troy Finner will announce this year's "March On Crime" initiative.Since 1984, the city of Houston has chosen a crime topic to focus on educating the public in March. In the past, they have chosen things like juvenile crime, neighborhood watch and personal safety.The program came to be over concerns of growing crime numbers. Now 38 years later, the city finds itself in the same situation. Homicide numbers are still up significantly from years past. There have been 84 murders in the city, compared to 66 in 2021 and 51 in 2020.Overall violent crime, however, is down. A comparison of reported crimes in the past three Januarys shows that rapes, prostitution, and robberies have gone down each year. Aggravated assaults, simple assaults, drug violations and vandalism increased from January 2020 to January 2021 and then decreased in January 2022.Motor vehicle thefts have increased over the last three years as well.