'March on Crime:' Houston finds itself corned over growing numbers ahead of announcing initiative

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston leaders to announce march on crime

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police Chief Troy Finner will announce this year's "March On Crime" initiative.

Since 1984, the city of Houston has chosen a crime topic to focus on educating the public in March. In the past, they have chosen things like juvenile crime, neighborhood watch and personal safety.

SEE ALSO: HPD chief highlights 3 main 2021 initiatives for 'March on Crime'

The program came to be over concerns of growing crime numbers. Now 38 years later, the city finds itself in the same situation. Homicide numbers are still up significantly from years past. There have been 84 murders in the city, compared to 66 in 2021 and 51 in 2020.

Overall violent crime, however, is down. A comparison of reported crimes in the past three Januarys shows that rapes, prostitution, and robberies have gone down each year. Aggravated assaults, simple assaults, drug violations and vandalism increased from January 2020 to January 2021 and then decreased in January 2022.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Sylvester Turner announces $44M 'One Safe Houston' crime reduction initiative
Motor vehicle thefts have increased over the last three years as well.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentgun violencehomicideguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some parents think HISD mask mandate should remain
Fort Bend County Democratic judge candidates hold similar visions
Activists speak on discrimination against transgender community
HPD investigating deadly shooting at gas station in southeast Houston
Target boosts its starting pay for some jobs to $24 an hour
HISD to drop mask mandate starting Tuesday
Pasadena PD looking for woman seen running from vehicle at park
Show More
After a long hiatus, RodeoHouston returns today!
Driver hurt in what authorities call road rage incident in SW Houston
Man accused of shooting brother and bystander in N. Harris Co.
HPD searching for 2 men accused of tying up victims during break-in
Frost possible tonight, big warm up later this week
More TOP STORIES News