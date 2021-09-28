Houston sees 30% increase in homicides compared to this time in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you feel like there have been more violent crimes around Houston lately, statistics show that is certainly the case. Many other major U.S. cities are seeing an increase in homicides as well.ABC13 gathered data from the public information officers at each of these police departments.As of Monday morning on Sept. 27, 2021, Houston has had 344 homicides - which is a 30% increase over this time last year and a 73% increase over this time in 2019 when there had been 199 up to this point in the year.Philadelphia has had 404 homicides through Sept. 26, which is an 18.7% increase over last year.Los Angeles has had 288 homicides through Sept. 22, which is a 21.5% increase over this time last year.Chicago has had 602 homicides through Sept. 26, which is nearly a 4% increase over last year when they had 580 at this point.Compared to Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Houston is seeing the largest increase in homicides from 2020-2021.As of Sept. 27, Dallas has had 158 homicides, compared to 160 at this point last year, which is a 1.2% decrease.There have been 86 homicides, so far, this year in Fort Worth. Which is a near 12% increase over this time in 2020 when they had 77.In San Antonio as of Sept.13, 2021, there have been 105 homicides compared to 100 at that point in 2020.