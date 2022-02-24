deputy-involved shooting

Suspect accused of shooting and killing San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy at mall identified by family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a San Jacinto Pct. 1 deputy Wednesday at a mall in Sharpstown has been identified by family.

Czyz Harrison, 35, was identified as the man who opened fire on 62-year-old Neil Adams.

The shooting happened Wednesday at 3:57 p.m. at the PlazAmericas mall in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard, according to Houston police.

During a press conference Wednesday night, HPD Chief Troy Finner said Deputy Adams was working an extra job at the mall when there was some sort of altercation with the suspect, now identified as Harrison. At some point, Harrison was able to gain control of the deputy's gun and shot him. From there, Harrison left the scene and went to the food court.

Finner said HPD officers responded to an officer assist call at the scene. Officers came in contact with Harrison who was "wielding a knife" and went toward them, according to authorities. As a result, two officers fired at him.

Harrison was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he died.

According to court documents, Harrison had a criminal history including drug charges, weapons violations and charges of evading arrest.
