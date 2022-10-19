Couple's night out ends with suspects robbing them in W. Houston home

A man was walking back inside his home after taking out the trash, when three armed suspects approached him and the nightmare for a couple began.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple's night out ended with them being robbed in their own home by three suspects.

On Oct. 12 at about 10:30 p.m., a husband and wife had returned to their home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating at a restaurant.

The husband had taken the trash out and was walking back into the home, when he was approached by three unknown men who began assaulting and hitting him with a handgun, police said.

The suspects then force the man back into his home. When the man's wife heard the commotion, she went down downstairs to investigate. The suspects then turned toward the woman and pistol-whipped her, according to police.

After, the suspects went through the victims' home, took several articles of value and fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

One suspect was described as a Black man with brown eyes. He's 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall. He has a medium build and was wearing black gloves, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, a black ski mask, and had a silver pistol, HPD said.

The second and third suspects were also described as Black men with brown eyes. They're between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall. They both have a skinny, medium build. Police said the suspects were wearing black gloves, black sweatpants, black tennis shoes, a black ski mask, and had a silver pistol.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or can submit a tip online.

