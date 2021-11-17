After 5 years, Houston family still has no answers in shooting death of loved one

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This November marks five years since a man was murdered in southwest Houston. Since that time, his family still doesn't have any answers.
Edmond Ford was 30 years old when investigators say someone knocked on his front door and then shot him to death.
His family said no arrest in the case means no closure for them. The ones impacted the most, by that fact, are Ford's young daughter and son.
"They're 16 and 15 now. They don't have a dad. They were 12 and 11 years old," Ford's aunt, Sharon Shepard, said of the kids. "They didn't understand. 'Who shot my dad? Why did my dad get shot?'"
Those are questions neither Ford's family, nor Houston police can answer. Investigators said two men got away from his apartment complex after shooting Ford to death in November 2016.
"To this day, nothing has been done about it," Ford's sister, Ericka said.
Over time, the family has only grown more frustrated in their fight for justice.
"Somebody needs to say something. It can't always be silence, because if you are silent nothing will happen. That's why we're at this point. Nothing has happened, because everyone is silent," Shepard said. "Nobody wants to talk."
Ford's aunt and his sister spoke on his behalf and explained how his murder and a lack of answers have impacted their family.
"His mom, my sister, had to move from Houston, because she was so heartbroken that her son was taken away. She's moved three hours away from us, because of the heartbreak," said Shepard.
"My brother left two kids. They're left out here without a father. He was very active in their life," Ericka said.
Ford's own life was cut short by criminals who continue to escape accountability.
Houston CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that can help the family find the answers they deserve.
"We just hope someone will call in and give tips, or anything that will help us get closure with this," Shepard said.
