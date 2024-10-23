Federal probe continues amid questions about Houston Housing Authority: 'Violated all the rules'

Federal investigators are collecting evidence at a Houston Housing Authority complex for a second day after toxic ash was found on the property.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Federal investigators were seen drilling on Houston Housing Authority property for a second day Wednesday.

"It's a relief because, at first, people thought I was just howling at the moon," activist and developer Alan Atkinson said.

The Houston Housing Authority confirmed in a statement to ABC13 that it had been served a search warrant by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Inspector General to sample soil at the Pointe at Bayou Bend.

Documents show that the 400-unit affordable housing property sits next to a lead Superfund site and city incinerator laden with ash containing lead and other toxins.

"This is a validation by their acts that somebody else believes that these risks are for real," Atkinson said.

Atkinson, who developed much of the surrounding neighborhood, has been sounding the alarm about the apparent risks for years.

He shared documents with ABC13, which he said show the city and its private development partner, the NRP Group, failed to properly remediate the property prior to development and concealed evidence of contamination to obtain bonds for the project.

"They intentionally violated all the rules," Atkinson said.

Toxic ash from a former trash incineration plant was found buried on a portion of the site last year, although the Housing Authority has long maintained the soil, which is fine where The Pointe at Bayou Bend apartments were built.

Sources tell ABC13 those allegations are now at the center of a federal probe involving several agencies.

The property remains vacant after Houston Mayor John Whitmire requested the housing authority halt its scheduled summer move-in, citing four outstanding Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) violations.

New council member Mario Castillo, who represents the district, questioned why the site was selected in the first place.

"When you're talking about affordable housing, you're talking about a vulnerable population," said Castillo, who holds a master's in public health.

This investigation is happening among a broader backdrop of public questioning regarding alleged incompetence and corruption within the housing authority.

Earlier this week, Housing Authority President and CEO David Northern narrowly held on to his job following a two-hour closed-door meeting evaluating his employment.

On Wednesday, Houston City Council also pushed through two separate new affordable housing developments. Votes on both properties had been delayed by one week after several council members voiced opposition.

Ariza Park Row will be constructed along the Energy Corridor in council member Amy Peck's district. She voted against the project, telling ABC13 that the site, adjacent to Addicks Reservoir, regularly floods.

"For me, what comes to mind is what criteria do people look at when they were deciding where to build these affordable complexes?" Peck said.

