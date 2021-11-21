Young child and woman hit in SE Houston drive-by shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young child and a woman were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a drive-by shooting in a southeast Houston neighborhood.The Major Assaults Unit of the Houston Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation in the 6900 block of Moss Rose Street, which is located not too far from the Gulf Freeway-South 610 Loop interchange.Police received a call of the shooting at 8:20 p.m. The victims were all out on a porch when the shooting happened.Police said the child, who may be as young as 4 years old, was hit in the leg.Investigators also say a third person, a man, was grazed by a bullet and will be OK. The man thinks he knows who fired off the four to six shots, according to police.Police said the incident is most likely gang related. The suspect vehicle was described only as a black Nissan.