HPD searching for men who carjacked family and threatened 10-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are hoping to identify the suspects who carjacked a couple and threatened a 10-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Sept. 5 at 10:30 p.m. at a convenience store in the 8700 block of Beechnut.

A husband and wife left their car running, with their 10-year-old daughter inside, while they went into the store, police said. A few moments later, a surveillance camera shows a white GMC Yukon parking next to the family's car.

Two men get out of the Yukon, exchange some words and then one of the men got into the victim's car. Police said the suspect noticed a child was in the back seat and threatened to harm her if she did not get out.

The child is seen on camera running out of the car and into the store, just as the suspects drove off. The family's car was found abandoned days later on Sept. 11.

The suspect seen getting into the victims' car is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. He's said to weigh 230 to 260 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and jeans at the time.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants at the time.

The suspected vehicle wanted is a White GMC Yukon with damage to the front right headlight and quarter panel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
