Man killed, girlfriend injured during gunfire exchange in SW Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says

Homicide detectives are en rout to 9955 Buffalo Speedway for a shooting that occurred about 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex.



Preliminary info is one victim deceased & another transported to an area hospital. No other info as the investigation is on going.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/nItjm1WfxU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death and his girlfriend was injured when they exchanged gunfire with another man in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.On Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9900 block of Buffalo Speedway. Officers found a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a woman who had been injured. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.The shooting erupted when the victim went to the apartment parking lot and saw a man near his car. Because his car had been burglarized before, the victim confronted the man and things escalated when they both pulled out their weapons and shot at each other.The victim's girlfriend also ran out to the parking lot, had her own gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect as well.It's unclear if the suspect was attempting to break into the victim's vehicle or not, police said.Police added that they are looking for the gunman who left the scene. They are now searching for surveillance video to get a better description of the vehicle.