Houston man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 stabbing deaths of wife and contractor, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 stabbing deaths of his estranged wife and a contractor, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Brian Bullock was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison for the crimes that took place while he was out on bail for previously attacking his estranged wife, Michelle Bullock.According to Harris County homicide detectives, Michelle Bullock had a protective order filed against Brian Bullock as there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship."She was trying to get away from her abuser, and had even moved away and tried to hide, when he tracked her down and viciously attacked her," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.Prosecutors said in 2018, Brian Bullock used a SOG tactical knife to stab Michelle Bullock and Mark Kiel, who was installing floors in her home.According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, jurors rejected Brian Bullock's claims of self-defense. They said he testified that he had served in the Army and was trained to "locate, seek and destroy the enemy."Brian Bullock stabbed Michelle Bullock and Kiel a combined total of 27 times."He was losing control and power over her, and it finally got to the point that he decided if he couldn't have her, then no one would," said Assistant District Attorney Stephany Abner, who prosecuted the case with ADA Mary McFaden. "We can see from their communications that he completely unraveled."