3 men injured in southwest Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men are expected to survive after they were shot in southwest Houston.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 8900 block of South Braeswood. Police said one of the men was taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the other two were taken in a private vehicle.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Houston police are still investigating the scene.

