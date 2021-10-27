2 shot after argument escalates at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been hospitalized after a fight over payment turned into a shootout at a Houston auto shop.Houston police responded to the scene of a shooting at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Gessner at Hammerly. Police said a customer and the car shop owner had an argument over payment.Things escalated when the owner's relative joined the argument. At one point shots were fired, striking the customer and the owner's relative.Police said the customer left the scene but was later found at urgent care along the Katy Freeway. The auto shop owner's relative was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.It is unclear who fired first, but police say both men had guns.At this time, charges are unknown as police are still interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance videos.The incident happened across the street from a school, which was put under lockdown but has since been lifted, police said.