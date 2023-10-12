Man allegedly followed woman at Eleanor Tinsley Park and tried taking 1-year-old son

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother's scream for help led to the arrest of a man attempting to take her 1-year-old child, according to court documents.

Papa Modou Gueye, 32, is charged with attempted kidnapping. He allegedly chased the mother for half a mile as she jogged at Eleanor Tinsley Park. At some point, he approached the woman, blocked her from going forward, and, with two hands, reached into the stroller to grab the child.

At that point, the woman turned around and began screaming for help. A nearby officer responded and tried to arrest Gueye, who allegedly resisted and caused the officer to suffer a laceration to the elbow.

When officers spoke to Gueye, he reportedly admitted that he was trying to take the victim's 1-year-old son and leave the U.S., according to court documents.

Gueye was arrested and charged. His bond was set at $40,000.