teen shot

15-year-old injured in shooting outside north Houston apartment complex

By Keith Browning
Teen injured in shooting outside north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday night after being shot in North Houston, police say.

Investigators said the teen was with some friends in an apartment complex parking lot at 15100 Vickery near the North Beltway, when someone drove by and opened fire.

Police said the teen was hit in the abdomen, but believe the bullet did not hit any vital organs.

Paramedics took the teen to a hospital for treatment, where he is currently stable. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the shooting.

The scene at Vickery is the third shooting involving children in the past three days.

On Saturday night, a 4-year-old girl was shot and hurt in a drive-by shooting off Moss Rose in Houston's East End.

On Sunday, a 1-year-old child was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting on Renwick in southwest Houston.

Both children injured over the weekend are also expected to survive.
