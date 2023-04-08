According to HPD, neighbors in the area have said this is just one of many crimes to have happened in the last week.

Homeowner shoots 14-year-old in stomach for allegedly breaking into car in SE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner for allegedly trying to break into a car in southeast Houston on Saturday.

It happened in the 6700 block of Crestridge near Southville Street.

According to HPD, the homeowner reportedly saw the teen committing the crime, came out, and shot the teen in the stomach. The teen then ran for help, knocking on another door.

They were taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

Police tell ABC13 that a witness did see another homeowner chase the teen away from their car just before the shooting.

Neighbors in the area have said this is one of many thefts and break-ins in the last week.

A woman in the area said on her way to get food when she saw strangers, who she'd never seen before, walking in the street and looking into houses.

When she came back, the scene was in the same neighborhood and said her husband heard the gunshots, which she said was normal.

ABC13 cameras caught video of the homeowner being put in handcuffs, but police said it is up to the district attorney to determine if she will face charges.

