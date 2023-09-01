Rescue crews work to free person from 3-car crash at Westheimer and Elmside

Rescue crews were at Westheimer eastbound at Elmside on Friday morning working to a free someone from a vehicle involved in a three-car crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are at the scene of a serious crash that has shut down Westheimer eastbound at Elmside.

SkyEye was over the scene at about 6:40 a.m. Friday as fire and rescue crews worked to free a person from a car that was missing a chunk of the front driver's side.

The crash involved three vehicles. It wasn't immediately known what caused the wreck.

There's no word on injuries or the condition of the person they have been trying to extricate.

All of the inbound/eastbound lanes at Westheimer are closed.

Authorities are diverting traffic and turning drivers around at Briarforest.

