Coronavirus

Test sites to remain open after federal support extended

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you need a free COVID-19 test, you no longer have to worry about free testing sites closing down.

Previously, the federal government had announced they were withdrawing support from Harris County and Houston's large stadium-based test sites. But, on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that federal funding had been secured to extend community-based test sites in Texas.


"These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component," said Abbott. "I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now."

READ MORE: Mayor calls for continued federal support as COVID-19 cases increase


Since Memorial Day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas has increased. The state saw single-day records of cases three days in a row last week. To combat the spike in cases, Abbott ordered the closing of bars on Friday and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50 percent, after first deciding to reopen them in phases in May.

Harris County and Houston-area testing sites can be found on their websites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texasreopen texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Woman gets upset after asked to wear face mask at Trader Joe's
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Hundreds wait for hours for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Pregnant woman survives COVID-19 after receiving plasma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks off! Protesters claim face mask order unconstitutional
Hundreds wait for hours for COVID-19 tests at Mexican Consulate
Crash closes westbound Katy Fwy at Dairy Ashford
Remains found in near area where soldier's remains were recovered
Moderate dust and a few thundershowers Sunday
Caught on camera: Thieves steal bikes worth thousands
Trump tweets video with 'white power' chant, then deletes it
Show More
Space Center Houston extends closure
NBA to allow players to wear social justice message on jerseys
Street racers crash into business and car, HCSO deputies say
Paying homage to African-American culture through baking
Richmond man loses almost 200 lbs by dedicating his life to gym
More TOP STORIES News