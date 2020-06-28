AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you need a free COVID-19 test, you no longer have to worry about free testing sites closing down.
Previously, the federal government had announced they were withdrawing support from Harris County and Houston's large stadium-based test sites. But, on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that federal funding had been secured to extend community-based test sites in Texas.
"These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component," said Abbott. "I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now."
READ MORE: Mayor calls for continued federal support as COVID-19 cases increase
Since Memorial Day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas has increased. The state saw single-day records of cases three days in a row last week. To combat the spike in cases, Abbott ordered the closing of bars on Friday and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50 percent, after first deciding to reopen them in phases in May.
Harris County and Houston-area testing sites can be found on their websites.
Test sites to remain open after federal support extended
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More