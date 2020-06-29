What to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston, Harris County

By Roxanne Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Harris County Public Health website there have been more than 29,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Houston and Harris County area. Here is the list of testing sites for this week, June 29 - July 4.

What is the process?

First you have to complete a brief screening process. Some are completed online, others you can call the clinic or testing site and they will ask you a series of questions. After, you can set up an appointment or find the nearest testing site.

Since Memorial Day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas has increased. The state saw single-day records of cases three days in a row last week. To combat the spike in cases,Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closing of bars on Friday and scaled back restaurant capacity to 50%, after first deciding to reopen them in phases in May.

Some people have reported waiting in lines for hours or going to sites where they have run out of tests.

As of this Monday morning, the City of Houston reported 63,496 tests have been collected at the Houston Health Department FEMA-affiliated testing sites at Butler Stadium and Delmar Stadium. About 35,000 additional tests have occurred through its partnered sites. It's important to note that these numbers do not include tests conducted by third party or commercial labs.

Recently, the two Houston Health Department testing sites at Butler Stadium and Delmar Stadium have reached capacity before noon daily, each site administering 500 tests a day.

Harris County and Houston-area testing sites can be found on their website.

Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may receive a free COVID-19 test at the City of Houston's drive-thru testing sites. Call 832-393-4220 for access code and directions to nearest site.

