UH Big 12 schedule 2023: Houston Cougars host national championship runners-up TCU, Texas Longhorns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Circle those calendars, Coogs fans...and Houston-based UT alums. The Houston Cougars' debut football season in the Big 12 is packed.
The video is from a previous report on June 10, 2022.
The conference released on Tuesday UH's schedule for its first year in the Power Five league. Each matchup, including Houston's non-conference opponents, holds some type of intrigue, especially with University of Texas and University of Oklahoma remaining in the Big 12 despite their impending departure for the SEC.
You'll find below each opponent, the matchup date, and what you should know about the matchup:
- Sept. 2: vs. UT-San Antonio.
What you should know: Completes home-and-home series with Roadrunners a season after UH survived a three-overtime fight in 2022.
- Sept. 9: at Rice.
What you should know: New conferences, but the Bayou Bucket rivalry remains. Owls, who essentially replace UH in the American Athletic Conference, host the Coogs after falling to their cross-town rival by a touchdown last season.
- Sept. 16: vs. TCU.
What you should know: Houston's first-ever Big 12 opponent. UH hosts a buzzsaw matchup with the national championship runners-up, the Horned Frogs.
- Sept. 23: vs. Sam Houston State.
What you should know: Bearkats draw the Coogs as part of their debut season in the Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) after years in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
- Sept. 30: at Texas Tech.
What you should know: The rivalry continues. The Red Raiders took down the Coogs in 2022 during an overtime thriller. Houston actually holds the series lead at 18-15-1.
- Oct. 7: Idle
- Oct. 12 vs. West Virginia.
What you should know: Coach Dana Holgorsen meets a familiar foe. The Coogs' sideline general coached the Mountaineers for seven seasons before signing on with UH in 2019.
- Oct. 21: vs. Texas.
What you should know: Arguably, the biggest matchup on Houston's 2023 schedule. The game renews a Southwest Conference rivalry that dates back to 1953. The last time the teams faced off was 21 years ago.
- Oct. 28: at Kansas State.
What you should know: Like West Virginia, UH faces the Wildcats for the first time ever. Kansas State defeated TCU to win the Big 12 and crack into a New Year's Six bowl game last season.
- Nov. 4: at Baylor.
What you should know: Another throwback to the SWC days. The teams last faced off in 1995 when the Bears claimed a 40-point blowout of the Coogs.
- Nov. 11: vs. Cincinnati.
What you should know: Two AAC mates continue their rivalry in the Big 12. 2023 marks the first Big 12 seasons for UH, Cincy, Central Florida, and BYU.
- Nov. 18: vs. Oklahoma State.
What you should know: UH renews a mini-rivalry with head coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys. Houston holds a 10-9-1 advantage dating back to 1951.
- Nov. 25: at Central Florida.
What you should know: The season ends on the road with a former AAC mate. UCF holds a 7-3 advantage all-time over the Coogs.
The only tickets available for UH games at TDECU Stadium are through the school's season-ticket priority waitlist. The team encourages anyone who's interested in being part of Houston's inaugural Big 12 season to contact the Houston Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or visit the school's ticketing website.
Season tickets go on sale Feb. 20. Single-game tickets were not yet announced.