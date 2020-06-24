Coronavirus

Houston rapper Bun B says son has coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and local activist Bun B says his son has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old artist announced to his 1 million Instagram followers about the diagnosis. He said his son is the father of a 4-day-old baby.

"So many people want to say that COVID-19 is fake news," wrote the father in a post published on Wednesday. "My son just tested positive."



He said he was on his way to join rapper Trae Tha Truth at the Kentucky State Capitol when he heard the news.

"[I] had to turn around and head back home," he wrote.

This isn't the first time COVID-19 has impacted the life of a well-known Houston artist. In March, rapper Slim Thug came out as one of the area's early coronavirus cases.

READ MORE: Houston rapper Slim Thug says he has coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

In telling his fans he has coronavirus, Houston rapper Slim Thug explained what happened before testing positive.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebrityrappercoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Businesses say customers have no issue with mask order
Houston mayor promises 'crackdown' as nearly 1k cases added
What to know about the Houston Apple store closures
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston mayor promises 'crackdown' as nearly 1k cases added
Gov. Abbott hints at need for local restrictions in Texas
Turner announces 45-member task force to review HPD reforms
2 dead after vehicle crashes into business in north Harris Co.
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
What to know about the Houston Apple store closures
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Show More
Businesses say customers have no issue with mask order
Man confesses to shooting dog in face, deputies say
60 of 180 UT spring breakers wound up with COVID-19, CDC says
3 men indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
More TOP STORIES News