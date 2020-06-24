Houston rapper Bun B says son has coronavirus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6046197" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In telling his fans he has coronavirus, Houston rapper Slim Thug explained what happened before testing positive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper and local activist Bun B says his son has tested positive for COVID-19.The 47-year-old artist announced to his 1 million Instagram followers about the diagnosis. He said his son is the father of a 4-day-old baby."So many people want to say that COVID-19 is fake news," wrote the father in a post published on Wednesday. "My son just tested positive."He said he was on his way to join rapper Trae Tha Truth at the Kentucky State Capitol when he heard the news."[I] had to turn around and head back home," he wrote.This isn't the first time COVID-19 has impacted the life of a well-known Houston artist. In March, rapper Slim Thug came out as one of the area's early coronavirus cases.