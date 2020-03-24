Coronavirus

Houston rapper Slim Thug says he has coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Slim Thug has come out as one of the area's coronavirus cases.

The 39-year-old artist announced to his 1.1 million Instagram followers about testing positive.

In a video posted Tuesday, Slim Thug, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, explained he may have gotten the virus while out getting something to eat. He assured he took precaution while out in the public.

"No games being played," Slim Thug opened the video. "As careful as I've been self-quarantined and staying home, I might have gotten something to eat or something or did some stuff like that - simple stuff like that, nothing crazy - stayed in my truck, had masks, gloves, everything on. And my test came back positive."

The rapper said he is in self-quarantine at home.

As of the posting, Slim Thug said he feels good but just days before, he had a slight fever and a cough.

Still, he urged his followers to gravity of the diagnosis.

"Take it seriously. It's real out here," he concluded.

