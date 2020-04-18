MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County is 51, according to public health officials on Friday, April 17.
The number of confirmed deaths is 3, and the number of people who have recovered is 18.
Information from Matagorda County.
MORE CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Coronavirus: How do you know if you've recovered?
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Matagorda County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News