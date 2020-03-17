Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers

We know you have questions surrounding the world we're now in with COVID-19 and the problems it's creating. We want to help connect you with answers. Browse through some of the questions we know you have and submit your own using the form below.
Q: I'm out of work now due to the pandemic. What if I can't pay my rent?
A: First, officials recommend you try to work with your landlord to work out an agreement.
Q: Are there state resources available for unemployment?
A: Possibly. Check with the state using its website here, where you apply online for Medicaid, SNAP food benefits and other benefits.
Q: Where do I get tested for COVID-19?
A: For information about testing, you just need to call your doctor and/or access care the way you usually do. If you need help finding a doctor or accessing medical care, call 211 and they can direct you to low- or no-cost providers in your area.
Q: I own a small business and am suffering because of all the closures. Is there any federal or state help available?
A: The Small Business Administration is offering loans for businesses who are suffering. You can read more here.
