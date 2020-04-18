COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County is 370, according to public health officials on Friday, April 17.
The number of confirmed deaths is 7, and the number of people who have recovered is 99.
Information from Montgomery County
