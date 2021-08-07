houston fights covid

Mom of baby with COVID who couldn't get care in Houston: 'It's not a joke. Our babies are in danger'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom of baby with COVID who couldn't get quick care: 'It's not a joke'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area hospital systems are overwhelmed and overcrowded as COVID-19's "fourth wave" spreads throughout the area.

Dr. Neil Gandhi, an ER physician with Houston Methodist Hospital, told ABC13 medical staff are being forced to treat some patients in hallways or on stretchers simply because there aren't enough beds.

READ ALSO: Houston hospital says 'if you're not on death's door,' you'll likely have to wait for a room

"This week, we've seen a large increase in the number of cases and a big turning point here in the city of Houston," he said. "Much of that has to do with the nature of COVID-19, and that the growth of it is what we call 'exponential.' So instead of simply increasing a small amount each week, we start to see a doubling or tripling or quadrupling from week to week, and that's what's concerning for us as health care professionals."

According to the Texas Medical Center, the number of new COVID cases reported every day has nearly doubled in one week in the greater Houston area.

Dr. David Callender, the CEO and president of Memorial Hermann Hospital, said the overflow issue is not just happening across the city, but it's happening all across state and the country.

"This is primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated, but it's impacting all of us," he said. "It's actually beginning to threaten health care for people with other problems."

On Thursday, an 11-month-old girl from the Houston area had to be airlifted to Temple, Texas, because no pediatric hospitals in Houston would accept her as a transfer patient.

READ MORE: Baby with COVID couldn't get care in Houston due to sad reality

EMBED More News Videos

Illustrating the critical shortage seen by the Texas Medical Center, an 11-month-old girl with COVID had to be flown 150 miles away for care simply because there was no room for her in town.



Eyewitness News spoke with the mother of the baby on Friday.

Estefani Lopez said it all started on Wednesday. Her daughter, Ava Rivera, initially started showing mild symptoms of the virus at the time, but by early Thursday morning, Lopez was rushing her daughter to LBJ Hospital.

"It hurts," said Lopez. "I wouldn't want this pain on no other mother ... to watch their kid flat lining, having seizures, tubes down their throat, being hospitalized."

LBJ Hospital staff told Lopez in order for the baby to get the appropriate care, she needed to be admitted to a pediatric hospital immediately.

Staff called at least five Houston-area hospitals and all beds were full. Baby Ava had to be sent 150 miles away from home to get care.

"It's making me kind of mad that people have taken COVID as a joke," Lopez said, "It's not a joke. Like, it's very, very serious. Our babies are in danger. Everybody's in danger."

Lopez said Ava was finally removed from a ventilator and is breathing on her own. She's hoping they can return home soon to quarantine and recover.

"You want your babies at home, not in a hospital," said the mother. "So my message would be to be safe. Stay home, and make sure whoever is around you is staying home or getting tested."

Meanwhile, like many other hospital systems, Callender has had to bring back some of the restrictions for hospital visitors to try to limit the exposure to families and loved ones.

"We need to wear masks right now so we can slow it down," he said. "This is just going to continue and the consequences are going to get worse if we don't get more people vaccinated."

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustondelta variantcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19children's healthchildrenchildren firsthouston fights covid
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON FIGHTS COVID
27-year HPD officer dies from COVID-19, chief confirms
Memorial Hermann adjusts visiting policy as COVID cases decline
Time running out for Harris County COVID vaccine incentive program
New dashboard displays COVID levels in wastewater across Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News