Woman accused in SW Houston club shooting that left bystander injured facing charges, HPD says

Monday, May 22, 2023 10:27PM
Woman arrested after getting kicked out of club, firing gun, HPD says
A woman who was kicked out of Swagger in southwest Houston and fired shots into the business, injuring a bystander, is facing charges, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a woman who police say shot up a crowded club in southwest Houston last week after being kicked out.

Houston police said Hadassah Lundy, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a public servant.

On Friday, May 19, Lundy allegedly shot multiple rounds into the air outside the "Swagger" nightclub on Buffalo Speedway around closing time - at about 2 a.m. - when she was put out of the business and denied re-entry.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Bystander shot in chest as woman kicked out of club fires shots into windows, HPD says

Two rounds of bullets went through the windows of the club, hitting a 44-year-old woman in the chest.

Lundy tried to get away in a vehicle, but officers arrested her a few blocks away after a short foot chase.

The woman who was shot survived, according to police.

Lundy's bond was set at a total of $115,000 for the two charges. She is expected to be back in court in July.

