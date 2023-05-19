Police said the woman returned to the club at closing time after she was forced to leave. She shot two times into the air and six times through the windows, hitting a woman in the chest.

Bystander shot in chest as woman kicked out of club fires shots into windows, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was kicked out of a club in southwest Houston opened fire on the business, shooting a bystander in the chest, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Swagger, located on Buffalo Speedway near the I-610 South Loop.

Houston police said officers working extra jobs as security forced the woman to leave the club. Shortly after, she returned to the club in her pickup truck at closing time, as customers were starting to leave.

That's when the woman reportedly shot two times into the air and six times through the windows of the club, police said. One of those rounds hit a woman in her 30s in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

After the shooting, the suspect took off in her truck on South Main Street, HPD said. A Harris County sheriff's deputy saw her stop in a parking lot a few blocks away and was able to catch up to her and take her into custody.

Investigators said she tried to run, but was caught. HPD said they were working on filing charges.