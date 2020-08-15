Teen injured in ATV crash with Houston police cruiser after chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was injured overnight when a police pursuit of ATVs and dirt bikes ended in a crash with a Houston police cruiser.As many as 20 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were reported traveling the wrong way early Saturday morning on roads near Memorial Park, Houston police said.Police chased the group of vehicles before one of the ATVs collided with the cruiser on the 610 West Loop feeder road near Woodway. A 14-year-old on the ATV was injured, but was expected to survive, according to officers.The officer in the cruiser was not hurt, but the crash caused the airbags to deploy.The chase was just one of a series of wild incidents in the area, but it wasn't clear if they were related.