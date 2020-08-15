Teen injured in ATV crash with Houston police cruiser after chase

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was injured overnight when a police pursuit of ATVs and dirt bikes ended in a crash with a Houston police cruiser.

As many as 20 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were reported traveling the wrong way early Saturday morning on roads near Memorial Park, Houston police said.

Police chased the group of vehicles before one of the ATVs collided with the cruiser on the 610 West Loop feeder road near Woodway. A 14-year-old on the ATV was injured, but was expected to survive, according to officers.

The officer in the cruiser was not hurt, but the crash caused the airbags to deploy.

The chase was just one of a series of wild incidents in the area, but it wasn't clear if they were related.

SEE ALSO: Wild car stunts shut down Galleria intersection again

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonatvcar crashpolice chasestreet racingdirt bikehigh speed chasestuntmotorcyclestraffic accidentfireworkscrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild car stunts shut down Galleria intersection again
3-year-old girl drowns in pool at League City home
Heat Advisory remains, feels-like temps around 110 degrees
Judge: Teachers don't have to report to Cy-Fair schools
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
Watch out for these freeway closures this weekend
Show More
Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the Atlantic
Harris Co. clerk responds to mail-in-ballot warning
Houstonian gets injection as part of COVID-19 vaccine trial
Murdered 5-year-old boy remembered in North Carolina
Restaurant hosts its full grand opening despite COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News