covid-19 pandemic

Business owners fear more closures if COVID-19 cases keep rising

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases rise, restaurants and businesses alike are concerned they could close if they don't get some type of help this winter.

Owners are watching the number of cases and are hoping they won't be impacted like they were when there was a spike in cases over the summer.

"The only way it'll get worse is if we get another spike, or our elected officials make a decision that we have to go to lockdown of some kind," said owner of Frank's Americana Revival, Mike Shine.

READ ALSO: Another Houston night spot is closing its doors
EMBED More News Videos

It's been a Houston honky tonk institution for nearly three decades and it could make a return in another location soon, according to the owner.



Shine said revenue at his restaurant on Westheimer, which he and his two sons have owned for eight years, is down 50% since last year. With discussions of another round of COVID-19 stimulus funds at a standstill, he said if businesses don't get help, it could spell trouble.

"That's been frustrating, watching Congress and their inactivity, their fighting, bickering back and forth and it can be disheartening," said Shine.

In Greater Houston, the Texas Restaurant Association said roughly 12,500 restaurants have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic in March. They said without government help, they predict between 10% and 15% of restaurants could close.

Meanwhile, other businesses across the area have already shut down.

"It's concerning and we do feel like this is going to be another big tipping point for us," said Melissa Stewart, Southeast Texas regional executive director for the Texas Restaurant Association.

Many places said they're prepared. Having already gone through some hard times over the summer, they're still waiting to see what happens. Restaurants and businesses told Eyewitness News help from the community and people coming in and dining out will certainly help.

"We're just trying to get our head above water," said Shine.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbusinesssmall businessgoing out of businesscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemicconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Barrier-free COVID testing and mental health screenings
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine
Girl loses student council race, but turns sorrow into big donation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect accused of shooting HPD sergeant to death arrested
Motel manager recalls slain HPD sergeant's last moments
Abbott meets with Nasdaq officials about potential TX move
Gov. Abbott doesn't acknowledge Biden as president-elect
Harris Co. to test random residents for COVID-19 antibodies
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Show More
Luby's takes major step towards dissolution
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Moeller's Bakery: 90 years of making sweet treats in Houston
JJ Watt releases new shoes for women to help charity
More TOP STORIES News