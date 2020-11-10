Business owners fear more closures if COVID-19 cases keep rising

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7644976" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been a Houston honky tonk institution for nearly three decades and it could make a return in another location soon, according to the owner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases rise, restaurants and businesses alike are concerned they could close if they don't get some type of help this winter.Owners are watching the number of cases and are hoping they won't be impacted like they were when there was a spike in cases over the summer."The only way it'll get worse is if we get another spike, or our elected officials make a decision that we have to go to lockdown of some kind," said owner of Frank's Americana Revival, Mike Shine.Shine said revenue at his restaurant on Westheimer, which he and his two sons have owned for eight years, is down 50% since last year. With discussions of another round of COVID-19 stimulus funds at a standstill, he said if businesses don't get help, it could spell trouble."That's been frustrating, watching Congress and their inactivity, their fighting, bickering back and forth and it can be disheartening," said Shine.In Greater Houston, the Texas Restaurant Association said roughly 12,500 restaurants have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic in March. They said without government help, they predict between 10% and 15% of restaurants could close.Meanwhile, other businesses across the area have already shut down."It's concerning and we do feel like this is going to be another big tipping point for us," said Melissa Stewart, Southeast Texas regional executive director for the Texas Restaurant Association.Many places said they're prepared. Having already gone through some hard times over the summer, they're still waiting to see what happens. Restaurants and businesses told Eyewitness News help from the community and people coming in and dining out will certainly help."We're just trying to get our head above water," said Shine.