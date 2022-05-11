bush intercontinental airport

Plane runs off runway at Bush Airport due to steering issues, SkyWest Airlines says

United Express jet skids off runway at IAH

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 16 people were onboard a United Airlines flight when it went off the runway Wednesday afternoon at Bush Airport.

According to airport officials, the plane skid off the runway. Video from SkyEye shows the plane ended up in a grassy field near construction, but no one was injured in the incident.

SkyWest Airlines, which is a regional airline that operates the flight for United Express, said its plane went off the runway following a steering issue. Read the airlines' full statement below:

SkyWest flight 5069, operating as United Express from Victoria Regional Airport to Houston International Airport, experienced a steering issue and rolled off the runway at the end of its landing. There were no reported injuries and we bused our customers to the terminal. Our maintenance team will fully inspect the aircraft.
