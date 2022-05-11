Plane runs off runway at Bush Airport due to steering issues, SkyWest Airlines says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 16 people were onboard a United Airlines flight when it went off the runway Wednesday afternoon at Bush Airport.According to airport officials, the plane skid off the runway. Video from SkyEye shows the plane ended up in a grassy field near construction, but no one was injured in the incident.SkyWest Airlines, which is a regional airline that operates the flight for United Express, said its plane went off the runway following a steering issue. Read the airlines' full statement below: