Long-awaited Terminal D expansion at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport to open this month

Construction on the project started nearly five years ago. With the expansion, IAH said the airport will add 250 newly-hired employees to work at 16 new shops and restaurants.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's largest airport is getting ready to open the doors on its highly-anticipated expansion project.

The Houston Airport System announced this week that the Terminal D-West Pier at Bush Intercontinental Airport will open on Oct. 22.

The 160,000-square-foot expansion will feature six new gates that can accommodate wide-body planes. IAH said the expansion will support increasing passenger demand while also enhancing the overall travel experience.

The terminal will also feature a children's play area.

The Terminal D-West Pier expansion is the latest completed step in the airport's $1.458 billion IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program. Next, IAH plans to open a new international processing area in two phases this upcoming winter and next summer.

The construction to expand Terminal D began nearly five years ago in November 2019.

For many Houston-area travelers, traffic around IAH is top of mind. With the expansion announcement, the airport said it anticipates releasing more good news when it comes to improved traffic flow in November and December.