12 kilograms of cocaine found in seat of wheelchair at IAH after X-ray screening, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The brakes were pulled on a large drug smuggling attempt at George Bush Intercontinental Airport when security found cocaine hidden in a motorized wheelchair at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the seizure on Wednesday, saying the incident happened on Sept. 17 when security became suspicious due to the wheelchair's abnormally large cushions.

Officers also noticed that the metal compartment looked inconsistent with the seat frame.

An x-ray revealed a metal compartment with 11 packages concealed within the backrest and seat cushions.

K9s confirmed the presence of narcotics, which totaled 12.16 kilograms of cocaine, according to CBP.

"CBP remains diligent in our efforts to protect our borders and keep Americans safe," CBP acting Area Port Director Kayla Gonzales said. "Cocaine is a deadly, dangerous drug, and the trafficking of these poisons leads to increased violence, money laundering, and other criminal activity that threatens our safety and local communities."

According to CBP, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement throughout the nation have seen increased seizures and overdose cases involving cocaine mixed with fentanyl.

The agency said in Fiscal Year 2024, CBP seized just over 60 kilograms of cocaine at and between Ports of Entry.

Eyewitness News asked CBP whether anyone was arrested but has yet to hear back.