Backpack brushing bus driver sets off alleged attack on Pershing Middle School student, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston ISD bus driver sits behind bars a week after police say he allegedly punched and kicked a middle school student in the head.

Zamoderc Montrel Odom, 42, was charged Wednesday with injury to a child in connection with alleged acts during an afternoon bus ride home for Pershing Middle School students on April 12.

According to court documents, Odom claimed he got into it with one of the students after he ordered students off the bus in the 2700 block of Westridge in the South Loop area, which was not a regular stop on the route. He told HISD police that he drove over a bump and students yelled at him, leading to telling kids to exit.

Documents state the victim was getting off the bus when the 13-year-old's backpack brushed Odom, leading the driver to punch the boy and then kick him in the face.

The child sustained a small laceration inside his bottom lip and also complained of pain, investigators wrote.

Police noted the ordeal played out in front of the school bus surveillance camera, which, according to investigators, captured the kicking and punching, as well as the backpack brushing Odom. Investigators also heard the driver yelling profanity at students.

Police arrested Odom, who was later booked on a $15,000 bond, which he has yet to post, as of Friday afternoon.

Odom is due in 248th District Court on Monday.

HISD has yet to respond to ABC13's requests for comment about Odom's charge, mostly due to the district being closed for Friday's spring holiday.