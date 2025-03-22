Houstonians remember George Foreman's love and loyalty to city

In Houston, many are honoring the live and legacy of boxing legend George Foreman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A global sensation, Olympic champion, worldwide athlete, and successful entrepreneur, George Foreman lived many lives, but his loyalty and love of Houston and his north side community remained constant.

The boxing legend died at the age of 76, with his family announcing his death Friday night on social media.

The legendary boxer became a champion for Houston's youth and was a devoted Christian and a pastor. In a 2009 interview, he spoke about how signing the paperwork that made him a professional boxer allowed him to take care of his family and community.

"(I) decided to be the heavyweight champion of the world so I can take care of my family," Foreman said. "One piece of paper and all, depending on how you look at it, I saw a chance for entrepreneurship."

When asked what gave him the ability to do it all, he said, "There's no such thing as bad times when you have the will to get up in the morning and make something big."

His first claim to fame was boxing. It was during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City where his boxing prowess was solidified, bringing home the gold. From there, his fighting career continued to explode, becoming a heavyweight champion of the world in his 20s, only to lose his belt in the "Rumble in the Jungle" to Muhammad Ali.

But that didn't stop him, and at 45, he became the oldest man to win the heavyweight championship.

In an interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, Foreman talked about that unforgettable fight, saying, "I beat him (Ali) up just like I beat everyone else, but he never wanted to quit."

He was out of the ring for decades but in a one-on-one interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson, George Foreman talked about his friendship with Mohamed Ali and Joe Frazier.

He also talked about the rivalry and close friend that he, Ali and Joe Frazier shared, and how the loss of his two close friends impacted him.

"I remember Joe Frazier slipped away, and I thought, 'We'll never be the same again.' Then losing Mohamed Ali, I call that, that was the greatest piece when we lost him. Now, I don't know what to do. I'm out here alone," Foreman told Lawson.

After his boxing career, Foreman turned to an entrepreneurship. His namesake, the George Foreman grill, sold over more than 100 million units. It was a product beloved by the world.

In Houston, he opened up a youth center in the northeast part of the city to inspire future athletes. Victor Ballejo, who lived in the same neighborhood as Foreman for 40 years, grew up using the youth center.

"His son would train you personally, like, 'My dad is Foreman." OK! It was cool, you know and he would train you to be next to a star, a billion-dollar boxer. It was exciting," Ballejo told ABC13.

But what stuck out to Ballejo was Foreman's humble nature and desire to give back.

"At the same time, you would see him walk in by himself, no bodyguards, walk in and walk out, (and) interact with people," he said.

A memorial now grows outside that youth center.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also released the following statement regarding Foreman's death:

"Tonight, we mourn the loss of Houston legend George Foreman. In 1973, I was honored to welcome Foreman to the State Capitol along with my then-colleague, Mickey Leland.

The world knew Foreman as a two-time heavyweight champion; we knew him as a proud member of our community - a man whose heart was as big as his powerful punch.

George's journey from the streets of Fifth Ward to boxing and business success was an inspiration. He never forgot where he came from, and his commitment to our city was constant. I extend my condolences to his family. Houston will forever be proud to call George Foreman one of our own."

Foreman's family asks for privacy as they mourn the loss of not only a Houston great, but a beloved family member.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.

