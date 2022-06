Houston rolls out surprising ranking on list of bike-friendly cities in the US

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is a bona-fide car town, but how does it rank for biking? A new survey on bikeability gives Houston a fairly decent - and somewhat surprising - ranking for that cycling life. In a list of the top 50 cities in the U.S., Houston ranks No. 29 and boasts a bikeability score of 49.Drilling down, that means the Bayou City has 0.3% of workers who commute by bicycle, a little below the average city's 0.5%, with 0.4 bike shops per 100,000 people and 0.3% bike trails per 100,000 people.In a little good local news, the pivotal M-K-T Bridge has reopened, as CultureMap reported , meaning an open path for thousands of bikers each day. And the city has a new bike festival to celebrate all things two wheels.The study was released by Clever, a real estate data company, and analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information, Walk Score, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, Vision Zero Network, Google Trends, and Yelp.