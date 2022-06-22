business

These Houston businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says

By John Egan
EMBED <>More Videos

How you can tap into Houston-area jobs as oil prices rise

HOUSTON, Texas -- A slew of Houston-area companies may soon see a surge of inquiries and resumes, thanks to a new ranking.

Great Place to Work, which helps employers improve their workplace culture, and Fortune magazine teamed up to select the "Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 in two categories: small and midsize employers, and large employers.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

In the new report, powerhouse Houston-based builder/developer David Weekley Homes tops the list of the top 20 large employers in Texas - a big jump from its No. 20 spot last year. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top company on the 'Best Workplaces in Texas' list," said Robert Hefner, vice president of Human Resources for David Weekley Homes, in a statement. "We're very proud to offer an amazing workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and perks for our team, which inspires them to delight our customers."

To see which other Houston businesses made it on the list, continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Top Houston businesses named in Fortune's most admirable companies
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonemploymentbusinesshouston culturemapcareersjobs
BUSINESS
How Project Row Houses is helping small businesses grow
HAY Center mentors help foster youth figure out life after graduation
Pearland could outlaw new business contracts with council members
Coca-Cola is putting Jack & Coke in a can
TOP STORIES
Police shoot blood-covered man who barged into SW Houston home
Child living in squalid conditions rescued, constable deputies say
HPD Chief Troy Finner tests positive for COVID-19
TX senator sues DPS for not releasing Uvalde records
3 men injured in southwest Houston shooting, police say
Construction workers find body of man in water in SE Harris Co.
Houston man identified as suspect shot and killed by DPS trooper
Show More
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
What is a gas tax holiday?
2nd Uvalde Senate hearing focuses on mental health resources for kids
Triple digit heat for the next 4 days of summer
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
More TOP STORIES News