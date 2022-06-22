These Houston businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A slew of Houston-area companies may soon see a surge of inquiries and resumes, thanks to a new ranking.
Great Place to Work, which helps employers improve their workplace culture, and Fortune magazine teamed up to select the "Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 in two categories: small and midsize employers, and large employers.
In the new report, powerhouse Houston-based builder/developer David Weekley Homes tops the list of the top 20 large employers in Texas - a big jump from its No. 20 spot last year. "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the top company on the 'Best Workplaces in Texas' list," said Robert Hefner, vice president of Human Resources for David Weekley Homes, in a statement. "We're very proud to offer an amazing workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and perks for our team, which inspires them to delight our customers."
