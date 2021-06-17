Man found shot to death outside SE Houston bar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Wednesday night outside a Houston bar, but authorities have few leads as they try to find the killer.It happened in the 6400 block of Dumble Street near Balkin in southeast Houston.Patrons inside the bar told officers they heard gunfire outside and found the victim's body just outside the door with a gunshot wound, according to Houston police.The victim was armed, according to police, but they don't believe he fired the gun before he died.Investigators said the shooting may have erupted from a confrontation of some sort, but no witnesses had come forward and there was no description of the shooter.