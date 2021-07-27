Tickets on sale for Houston Ballet's holiday season shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- While current scorching temperatures may suggest otherwise, it's never too early to start planning for the fall/winter holiday entertainment season. With that in mind, Houston Ballet has announced ticket sales for arguably its two most anticipated shows of the season.Single tickets for highly anticipated shows The Nutcracker and The Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance are now on sale, the ballet announced.Things kick off on Sept. 30 with the aforementioned Jubilee of Dance. Though typically a one-night-only annual event, this year's Jubilee of Dance has been extended to five performances, a press release notes.