Dusty Baker on what it would mean to manage World Series Champion: 'That's why I'm here'

Dusty Baker is now in the 2,000-win club! Hear why he thought he might not reach the milestone and how his players celebrated him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're just one day away from the World Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. But before both teams take the plate, renaissance man, Dusty Baker, explained how Houston differs from previous teams he's managed.

The video above is from a previous story when Dusty Baker had his historic 2,000 career win as a manager.

"Most places I've been, I've had to sort of rebuild the team," Baker said during Thursday's media day. "But this team was sort of built already, and I had to carry on and try to enhance what we already have here."

Baker came to Houston in 2020 in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that saw former manager AJ Hinch and former general manager Jeff Luhnow both fired by the organization.

In his time with the team, Baker has led the 'Stros back-to-back AL pennants, not to mention the World Series in 2021 and 2022.

Baker has spent more than 20 years in the majors as a manager but has yet to win a World Series title in that role. However, he does have a World Series ring from his playing time as a Los Angeles Dodger, but said he doesn't wear it.

"Only ring I wear is my wedding ring. I just have them (rings) in a safe deposit box. I have all-star rings. I have different rings. I truly doubt if my World Series ring would fit," Baker said with a chuckle.

When asked what it would mean to manage a World Series champion, Baker's one answer was, "That's why I'm here."

He also expressed being glad Jim Crane brought him back to Houston.

"I'm just a ball player trying to play ball and trying to win. I love to win. I've always said, if I win one, I'll win two. So, you gotta win one first and then work on number two," Baker added.