Popular sports bar returns with a pop-up location for Astros first homestand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been over 160 days since the last Astros game at Minute Maid Park, but that changes on Monday at the home opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
While you must have a game ticket to enter the pregame Astros Street Fest, a longtime Houston hangout is returning for adult fans who want to soak up the Opening Day atmosphere.
The Lucky's Pub 'Stros Fan HQ, which is located in a parking lot on Texas Avenue between Chenevert and Hamilton Streets, will open at 11 a.m. on Monday.
"This zone is a Lucky's Pub pop-up," says Lucky's Pub manager Mike Kurth.
The main Lucky's location on St. Emanuel Street, was a longtime hangout for Houston sports fans and concertgoers before closing in June 2020 due to economic issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We always threw big street parties for Astros, for Rockets, and for World Series and playoff games," said Kurth. "Once we closed nobody was able to take that role over."
The pop-up runs through April 24. It will include music, food, drinks, and large screens to watch the game. Aside from a VIP section that costs $50 per ticket, attendance is free.
Guests must be 21-and-older to enter the parking lot.
"This is more of the adult party," explained Kurth.
The Lucky's Pub 'Stros Fan HQ will celebrate the new baseball season, but also pay tribute to a local business who closed all three of its locations since 2020.
"Our Facebook page is like 'we miss Lucky's on opening day,'" said Kurth. "We wanted to give that back to Houston because it has been missed."
