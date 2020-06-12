Business

Popular Houston sports bar Lucky's Pub closing for good

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's most beloved sports bars is closing its doors for good, according to its owner.

Lucky's Pub will be shutting down its popular downtown location, along with Lucky's Lodge on Rusk Street, citing struggles related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the Greater Houston Restaurant Association, up to 30 percent of Houston restaurants will close by the end of the year.

Known as one of the most popular bars in Houston to catch a game, Lucky's Pub has been a go-to favorite for Houston sports fans.

As the virus spreads across the globe, major sports have been in limbo.

Last week, the NBA took a major step toward getting back on the court after approving a new format for restarting the league season next month at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

The owner said the bar's last day in business will be Thursday until 2 a.m. The location in Katy will remain open.

