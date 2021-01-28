Houston Astros' Orbit to make special Valentine's Day deliveries across Houston

The Valentine's gift from Orbit includes Astros souvenirs and treats from H-E-B, an autographed photo of Orbit, and one voucher redeemable for two Bullpen Box tickets for a 2021 Astros game.
But perhaps the best part of the gift is that Orbit himself will make the delivery!
Deliveries begin Thursday, February 11 and run through Valentine's Day at 8 p.m.
Here's a breakdown of the prices:
- Thursday, Feb. 11 - $275
- Friday, Feb. 12 - $275
- Saturday, Feb. 13 - $300
- Sunday, Feb.14 - $325
If you want to book a delivery, you must order by Monday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
According to a press release, space is limited and delivery times are on a first come, first served basis. Orbit can only make deliveries within a 35-mile radius of Minute Maid Park.
Recipients may be asked to step outdoors to receive their delivery and to allow space for all parties involved to remain socially distant.
You can book your special delivery at mlb.com/astros.
The Astros announced earlier this week that the team would be welcoming fans back to Minute Maid Park for the 2021 season.
"We are planning for fans to return to the ballpark for the 2021 regular season," Anita Sehgal, senior vice president of marketing and communications said. Those plans include a "limited capacity and will continue to ensure the health and safety of our employees and fans remains our priority as we finalize our plans and get closer to the start of the season."
The Astros open the season at Minute Maid Park on April 8 versus the Oakland Athletics.