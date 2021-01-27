Houston CultureMap

Houston Astros welcome fans back to Minute Maid Park in 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston sports fans who're dismayed by the current state of the PR-blitzed Texans and the post-Harden, rebuilding Rockets are in luck. The Houston Astros are pitching a return of fans to Minute Maid Park in 2021, the team announced.

"We are planning for fans to return to the ballpark for the 2021 regular season," Anita Sehgal, senior vice president of marketing and communications, tells CultureMap. Those plans include a "limited capacity and will continue to ensure the health and safety of our employees and fans remains our priority as we finalize our plans and get closer to the start of the season," she adds.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, fans received an email heralding the signing of coveted free-agent outfielder, Michael Brantley. The email also included a link to a 2021 season flex plan, offering 20 or 40 ticket vouchers. Those vouchers are available for any home game (fans receive five free vouchers with the purchase of 40, per the email).

