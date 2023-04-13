The announcement comes as the addition of the pitch clock has shortened game times throughout Major League Baseball.

Astros extend limited food, alcohol sales through end of games due to new MLB rules

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans will now be able to buy alcohol all game long at several locations throughout Minute Maid Park, according to a release.

Team officials say while vendors will still stop selling in the stands at the end of the 7th inning, 40% of locations throughout the stadium will stay open through the end of the game - or four hours after the first pitch - whichever comes first.

At least four other teams have extended alcohol sales through the 8th inning so far.

The Astros said it would continue to reserve the right not to serve fans at its discretion.

