Astros bring back fan favorite Marwin Gonzalez 4 seasons removed from World Series win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Marwin Gonzalez, a utility player who was instrumental in the Astros' World Series season, is returning to the club on a minor league deal.Houston Astros general manager James Click announced Gonzalez's signing on Friday. The 10-year major leaguer has begun working out at the team's spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Florida.The 32-year-old, who is officially an infielder, is perhaps best known to fans for his seamless plug-and-play operation at almost every position during his first seven seasons in Houston.The special ability to field every position while contributing as a hitter at the plate led to a 19th place finish in the 2017 AL MVP vote. That year's award went to teammate Jose Altuve.After contributing to the Astros' 2017 World Series championship, Gonzalez spent one more season in Houston beforeGonzalez spent the following two seasons with the Minnesota Twins before signing a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for the 2021 season.Earlier this month, Boston designated Gonzalez for assignment before his release shortly after, making him free to sign anywhere.The Astros celebrated Gonzalez's signing on social media with, "Welcome back, Marwin."