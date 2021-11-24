Houston Astros

2021 All-MLB Team: Astros lay claim to 2 spots on prestigious year-end second team

Houston's All-MLB Team snubs include Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and Jose Altuve.
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Astros end 2021 season with World Series Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are 90 outfielders and 15 designated hitters that can start in one Major League Baseball game day.

In 2021, the Houston Astros can lay claim to having one of the top six outfielders and top two DHs this year.

On Tuesday, this year's All-MLB Teams were announced, with Houston's Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez named to the prestigious second team.

As a second team outfielder this year, Tucker remained a consistent presence in Houston's box score, hitting 30 home runs, 37 doubles and 92 RBIs. The 24-year-old Tucker, who made his MLB debut in 2018, garners his first All-MLB selection.

Alvarez, who came up big in the AL Championship Series, never lost his batting power after undergoing surgery on both of his knees. As Houston's DH, he hit 33 homers and 104 RBIs.

Alvarez's All-MLB selection, just his second after garnering his first in 2019, effectively puts him as a top-two designated hitter in the majors just behind runaway first-team selection, Angels two-way player and AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The 2021 season marks the third time All-MLB selections have been made. The teams were chosen through a process in which 50% of the vote came from fans and 50% from a panel of experts.

According to MLB, the All-MLB First and Second Teams include one player at each infield position and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relievers.

Unfortunately, Houston was bidding to add more stars to the year-end list but missed out. These players were All-MLB finalists but were not selected: AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel, who won a Gold Glove at first base; second baseman Jose Altuve, who notched his seventh All-Star Game selection; shortstop Carlos Correa, who also brought home a Gold Glove award for Houston; starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who finished seventh in the AL Cy Young Award race; and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, who garnered his second career All-Star Game selection this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros' reliever signs with White Sox in 3-year, $24M deal
Astros' longest tenured manager dies at 90
Bill Virdon, who starred as MLB player and manager, dies at 90
Five-time All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies at age 64
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News