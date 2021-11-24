2021 All-MLB Team: Astros lay claim to 2 spots on prestigious year-end second team

Congrats to Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker for being named to the All-@MLB 2nd-team for the 2021 season.#ForTheH x @CueHealth pic.twitter.com/RDvNc52YPf — Houston Astros (@astros) November 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are 90 outfielders and 15 designated hitters that can start in one Major League Baseball game day.In 2021, the Houston Astros can lay claim to having one of the top six outfielders and top two DHs this year.On Tuesday, this year's All-MLB Teams were announced, with Houston's Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez named to the prestigious second team.As a second team outfielder this year, Tucker remained a consistent presence in Houston's box score, hitting 30 home runs, 37 doubles and 92 RBIs. The 24-year-old Tucker, who made his MLB debut in 2018, garners his first All-MLB selection.Alvarez, who came up big in the AL Championship Series, never lost his batting power after undergoing surgery on both of his knees. As Houston's DH, he hit 33 homers and 104 RBIs.Alvarez's All-MLB selection, just his second after garnering his first in 2019, effectively puts him as a top-two designated hitter in the majors just behind runaway first-team selection, Angels two-way player and AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.The 2021 season marks the third time All-MLB selections have been made. The teams were chosen through a process in which 50% of the vote came from fans and 50% from a panel of experts.According to MLB, the All-MLB First and Second Teams include one player at each infield position and designated hitter, plus three outfielders, five starting pitchers and two relievers.Unfortunately, Houston was bidding to add more stars to the year-end list but missed out. These players were All-MLB finalists but were not selected: AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel, who won a Gold Glove at first base; second baseman Jose Altuve, who notched his seventh All-Star Game selection; shortstop Carlos Correa, who also brought home a Gold Glove award for Houston; starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who finished seventh in the AL Cy Young Award race; and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, who garnered his second career All-Star Game selection this year.