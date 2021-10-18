Astros Jose Altuve surprises young fan with batting glove

The video above is from a previous story.
"What it's all about," the MLB tweeted.
Not knowing what the outcome of Game 2 would be, Altuve seemed humbled and met with the fan right before the first pitch.
The Astros ended up falling to the Red Sox 9-5, but we're almost positive that boy will remember that as one of the best games.
Now, Game 3 is very important. Historically, teams who are up two and one in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series more than 70% of the time.
But, right now, the series is tied. Astros manager Dusty Baker said pitcher Jose Urquidy is more motivated for Game 3.
Jose, I think he was a little rookie pitching in the World Series, and he's a very calm, cool, very mature dude, and so if someone can handle it like Jose, we think he can handle it," Baker said.
The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.