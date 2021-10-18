Astros Jose Altuve surprises young fan with batting glove

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11136858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston and Boston fanbases know each other's rosters, but when it comes to pronouncing location names, some fans are left tongue-tied.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The look on a young Houston Astros fan's face says it all! The Major League Baseball shared photos of second baseman Jose Altuve giving away his batting glove to a boy during Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox."What it's all about," the MLB tweeted.Not knowing what the outcome of Game 2 would be, Altuve seemed humbled and met with the fan right before the first pitch.The Astros ended up falling to the Red Sox 9-5, but we're almost positive that boy will remember that as one of the best games.Now, Game 3 is very important. Historically, teams who are up two and one in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series more than 70% of the time.But, right now, the series is tied. Astros manager Dusty Baker said pitcher Jose Urquidy is more motivated for Game 3.Jose, I think he was a little rookie pitching in the World Series, and he's a very calm, cool, very mature dude, and so if someone can handle it like Jose, we think he can handle it," Baker said.The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.