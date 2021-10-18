Houston Astros

Astros Jose Altuve surprises young fan with batting glove

Astros' voodoo queen goes viral for game-saving magic during ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The look on a young Houston Astros fan's face says it all! The Major League Baseball shared photos of second baseman Jose Altuve giving away his batting glove to a boy during Game 2 against the Boston Red Sox.

The video above is from a previous story.

"What it's all about," the MLB tweeted.



Not knowing what the outcome of Game 2 would be, Altuve seemed humbled and met with the fan right before the first pitch.

The Astros ended up falling to the Red Sox 9-5, but we're almost positive that boy will remember that as one of the best games.

Houston and Boston fanbases know each other's rosters, but when it comes to pronouncing location names, some fans are left tongue-tied.



Now, Game 3 is very important. Historically, teams who are up two and one in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series more than 70% of the time.

But, right now, the series is tied. Astros manager Dusty Baker said pitcher Jose Urquidy is more motivated for Game 3.

Jose, I think he was a little rookie pitching in the World Series, and he's a very calm, cool, very mature dude, and so if someone can handle it like Jose, we think he can handle it," Baker said.

The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.
